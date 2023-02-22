Murphy Names Unchanged Ireland U20s Match Day Squad For Italy

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named an unchanged Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s clash against Italy in Treviso (Kick-off 7.15pm, live RTÉ2).

The Ireland U20s continue their Championship campaign with a Round 3 clash at Stadio Comunale di Monigo, with Murphy’s side recording two wins from their opening games away in Wales and at home to France at a sold-out Musgrave Park in Cork.

Hooker Gus McCarthy captains the side against Italy, as Murphy and his Coaching Team retain consistency in selection and reward the players who have performed impressively in the opening rounds of action.

McCarthy skippers from the front row alongside George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy. Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O’Tighearnaigh continue their second row pairing, with James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson named in the back row.

Henry McErlean, James Nicholson and Hugh Gavin are in the back three, with Hugh Cooney and John Devine selected in the Ireland midfield. Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast, who was the PwC Player of the Match against France, are the half-backs.

The match is live on RTÉ2.

Ireland U20s:

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

4. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

22. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).