Ireland

Celtic Challenge Live: Combined Provinces v WRU Development XV

News

18th February 2023 09:00

By Editor

Leah Tarpey comes up against Mairi McDonald 4/2/2023

2023 Celtic Challenge, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, Norther Ireland 4/2/2023 Combined Provinces XV vs The Thistles Combined Provinces XV's Leah Tarpey comes up against Mairi McDonald of the Thistles Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

The Comobined Provinces XV are in action again this weekend when they host the WRU Development XV in Kingspan Stadium. Join us for live coverage of the game with Stuart McAvoy and former Ireland international Eliza Downey.

Ireland edged the first encounter by a single point and went on to beat The Thistles from Scotland in Round 2. Ireland’s Ella Roberts is the joint top try scorer so far in the tournament.

Combined Provinces v WRU Development XV Live

