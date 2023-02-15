Hugo Keenan Signs Three Year IRFU Contract

Ireland and Leinster fullback Hugo Keenan has signed a three year IRFU contract that will see him continue his career in Ireland until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Keenan made his international debut against Italy in October 2020 in the Covid-postponed Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The 26-year-old has started 27 of Ireland’s last 29 games, scoring eight tries. He won a Triple Crown with Ireland in 2022 and played every minute of Ireland’s three Test Series against New Zealand last summer.

At U20 level, Keenan started every game for Ireland in 2016 across the Six Nations and the World Rugby U20 Championship, when the team reached the final in Manchester. He is also an Ireland Sevens international, competing in the shorter format of the game from 2017 to 2019, including the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Fransisco in 2018.

Keenan made his Leinster debut against Zebre in November 2016 and has since amassed 51 appearances for his Province, scoring 13 tries and winning URC titles in 2020 and 2021.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented: “Hugo is the first player to come through the Sevens Programme to attain a Central 15s Contract. His dedication to improvement and his drive have gotten him to this point of his career and after impressing in his first season at senior international level, he has kicked on again over the past 12 months. He is the type of player that drives standards around him and he will have a key role to play for both Ireland and Leinster over the next few seasons.”

Keenan commented: “I am delighted to be part of two very competitive and ambitious environments with Ireland and Leinster. I am enjoying my rugby and looking to improve each week and there are so many opportunities to learn more about the game with the quality of coaches we have at provincial and national level.”