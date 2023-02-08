Ireland U20s Team To Face France In Cork Named

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s showdown against France at Musgrave Park (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ2).

Ireland opened their U20 Six Nations campaign with a bonus point win away in Wales last weekend, and return home to Cork on Friday night to face France with over 7,000 tickets already sold for the Round 2 clash.

Murphy has made just one change in personnel to his starting XV for the game, with Henry McErlean, who made a big impact off the bench last week, coming in to start at fullback.

Hooker Gus McCarthy once again captains Ireland from the front row alongside George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy. Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O’Tighearnaigh continue their second row pairing, with James McNabney, Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson, who was last week’s Player of the Match, named in the back row.

McErlean comes into the back three alongside James Nicholson and Hugh Gavin, with Hugh Cooney and John Devine selected in the Ireland midfield. Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast are the half-backs.

Speaking ahead of the game, Murphy said: “We were pleased to open the Six Nations with a bonus point win away from home but we know there are areas of improvement for us heading into Friday night. We have put the head down in Cork this week and are hugely excited to get back to Musgrave Park and play in front of another big home crowd.”

The match is live on RTÉ2.

Ireland U20s:

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

4. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

22. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).