Blade And Milne Join Ireland Squad For France Week

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Leinster loosehead prop Michael Milne have joined the Ireland squad today as the group assembled this afternoon at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Blade was capped against the USA in July 2021 while the uncapped Milne was part of the Emerging Ireland squad that competed in Bloemfontein in the Autumn.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy, who were both late withdrawals from the Wales game due to hamstring injuries, have been ruled out of contention for the France game. Tadhg Furlong, who is rehabbing a calf issue, is also not being considered for selection this week.

Gibson Park, Healy and Furlong will continue their rehab programmes with the Ireland medical team.

Johnny Sexton will complete the HIA process later today and Ronan Kelleher is due to return to training this week.

Roman Salanoa and Tom Stewart who joined the squad last week have been retained for preparations ahead of Round 2 of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Ireland Squad 2023 Guinness Six Nations – Round 2:

Backs (18)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 110 caps (c)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (23)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 caps

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD) *

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 cap

*denotes uncapped player

2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures:

IRELAND v France

Saturday 11th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)

RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

Italy v IRELAND

Saturday 25th February 2023, KO 14:15 (IST)

RTE TV / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

Scotland v IRELAND

Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)

RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio