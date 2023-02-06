Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

There’s more midweek action in the Student Sport Ireland Cups, another round of the Energia All-Ireland Cup Series and of course the U20s and Guinness Six Nations in Cork and Dublin.

Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Energia Womens All Ireland Cup: Blackrock v Railway Union, at Stradbrook, 19.30;

Wednesday, 8 February 2023

SSI/IRFU Womens Tier 1 Cup: UCD A v UL, at Belfield, 19.00;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Group A: UL B v ATU Galway, at University Limerick, 17.00;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Group B: Dundalk IT v Dublin City University B, at Dundalk IT, 18.30;

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 3 Cup Group C: SETU Waterford v MTU Kerry, at Waterford RFC, 14.30; MTU Cork v TUS Midwest, at Cork IT, 18.15;

SSI/IRFU Mens Rugby Tier 2 Cup Group B: MTU Cork v UCC, at Cork IT, 20.00;

SSI/IRFU Mens Tier 3 Cup: SETU Waterford v MTU Kerry, at Waterford RFC, 17.30;

Thursday, 9 February 2023

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 2 Cup: SETU Carlow v UCC, at IT Carlow, 18.30;

Friday, 10 February 2023

Students International: Ireland v France, at The Mardyke, 15.00;

Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland v France, at Musgrave Park, 20.00;

Saturday, 11 February 2023

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France, at Aviva Stadium, 14.15;

Energia Womens All Ireland Cup: Suttonians v UL Bohemian, at JJ McDowell Park, 12.30; Galwegians v Wicklow, at Crowley Park, 15.30; Ballincollig v Blackrock College RFC, at Ballincollig, 17.00; Old Belvedere v Railway Union, at Ollie Campbell Park, 17.00;

Energia All Ireland League 2A: Ballymena v Old Crescent, at Eaton Park, 12.30;

Energia All Ireland League 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Corinthians, at Deramore Park, 12.30; Rainey OB v Enniscorthy, at Hatrick Park, 12.30;

Sunday, 12 February 2023

U18 Girls Interprovincials: Connacht v Munster, at IRFU High Performance Centre, 13.30; Ulster v Leinster, at IRFU High Performance Centre, 13.30;