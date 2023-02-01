Irish Rugby TV To Live Stream Combined Provinces Home Matches

The IRFU is delighted to confirm that both of the Combined Provinces XV’s home matches in the Celtic Challenge will be live streamed on the Irish Rugby YouTube channel, beginning with this Saturday’s clash against The Thistles at Kingspan Stadium (Kick-off 4.30pm – tickets available to buy here ).

Greg McWilliams‘ young side kickstarted their campaign with a brilliant one-point win over the WRU Development XV in Cardiff yesterday, with Ailsa Hughes, Emma Hooban, Ella Roberts (2) and Aoife Dalton all crossing in a 27-26 victory.

Next up, the Combined Provinces XV host Scottish opposition in Belfast with the squad reassembling at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week to build towards their second game of the Celtic Challenge.

Following on from Ireland’s opening Guinness Six Nations game against Wales on Saturday afternoon, Irish Rugby supporters will be able to tune into all the action from Kingspan Stadium on the Irish Rugby YouTube channel, with Graham Dewhurst and former Ireland international Eliza Downey providing the commentary on Combined Provinces XV against The Thistles.

The Combined Provinces XV Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, will be named on Thursday afternoon.