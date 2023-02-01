IRFU Statement On Union Committee

The Committee of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has unanimously approved a proposal to achieve 40% female representation on the IRFU Committee by the end of this year.

This recommendation will now be brought to the IRFU Annual Council meeting in July for consideration and the adoption of the necessary law changes to effect this decision. In the meantime, the IRFU will engage with the Provinces and other stakeholders on the details of this proposal.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: “The IRFU has committed to achieving 40% gender representation on the Union Committee by the end of this year. Today’s announcement is further affirmation of our commitment to women in rugby in Ireland. We will continue to work with our four Provinces and all of the stakeholders across Irish Rugby to this end.”