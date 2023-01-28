Ireland Sevens – Finals Day In Sydney

The Ireland 7s squads are in action overnight at the Sydney leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series. Here’s all you need to know to keep up to date and watch the games.

The Men’s team are in action first in the 5th Place Playoffs at 3:28 a.m. Irish time. Ireland finished second in Pool C thanks to wins against Spain and the USA. A 26-12 loss in the Quarter Final to South Africa sees them take on Great Britain who are currently one place behind Ireland in the overall standings.

Follow the action in the Men’s Series and watch live on world.rugby – here

There’s a medal spot up for grabs in the Women’s Series as Lucy Mulhall’s side go up against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Ireland finished second in their Pool with wins over Brazil and Spain and a loss to Australia. They followed that up with a spectacular 26-12 win against Fiji.

Ireland’s semi-final kicks off at 4:44 a.m. Irish time

Follow the action in the Women’s Series and watch live on world.rugby – here