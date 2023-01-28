Ireland Women Power Into Sydney Semi-Finals

Ireland Women’s Sevens, sponsored by TritonLake, have powered into their third consecutive HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series semi-final with a superb 26-12 victory over Fiji in Sydney.

Aiden McNulty‘s side were backed by a huge Irish crowd at Allianz Stadium on Saturday and after safely progressing through their Pool with wins over Spain and Brazil, Ireland produced a clinical performance to book their place in Sunday’s last four.

Despite falling behind in the first half, Ireland’s composure and skill level came to the fore as they hit back through captain Lucy Mulhall and then Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Watch all the World Series action live

Ireland extended their lead on the restart as Murphy Crowe raced away from her second of the game and the win was sealed when Eve Higgins crashed over from close range shortly after.

McNulty’s charges will now face New Zealand in tomorrow’s Sydney Sevens semi-final shoot out (4.44am Irish time).

Ireland Women are currently fourth in the overall World Series standings as the race to qualify for Paris 2024 intensifies. The top four teams on the Series automatically book their ticket for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ireland Men suffered a 26-12 defeat to South Africa in their quarter-final.