EnergiaAIL Live: Terenure v Clontarf

Tune in for live Energia All-Ireland League coverage as league leaders, and last season’s beaten finalists, Terenure play host to reigning champions Clontarf on Saturday afternoon.

Join the Club Scene Podcast team as they bring us live coverage of the this key top of the table clash as well as reports from around the grounds of the Round 11 action in the league. Coverage starts at 2:45 and the game kicks off at 3pm.

Keep up to date with all the action including weekly highlights at irishrugby.ie/energiaail

Energia AIL Fixtures

Saturday, 28 January 2023

Energia Mens AIL Junior Cup Final: Clogher Valley RFC v Enniskillen RFC, 17.30, at Kingspan Stadium;

Energia Womens All Ireland Cup Series: Cooke v Ballincollig, 17.00, at Shaws Bridge; Galwegians v UL Bohemian, 17.00, at Crowley Park; Railway Union v Wicklow, 17.00, at Willow Lodge; Suttonians v Blackrock College RFC, 17.00, at JJ McDowell Park;

Energia All Ireland League 1A: Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch, 14.30, at Temple Hill; Garryowen v Lansdowne, 14.30, at Dooradoyle; UCD v Shannon, 14.30, at Belfield; Young Munster v Dublin University, 14.30, at Tom Clifford Park; Terenure College RFC v Clontarf, 15.00, at Lakelands Park;

Energia All Ireland League 1B: Buccaneers v St Marys College RFC, 14.30, at Dubarry Park; Highfield v Malone, 14.30, at Woodleigh Park; Naas v Banbridge, 14.30, at Forenaughts; Old Belvedere v City of Armagh, 14.30, at Ollie Campbell Park; Old Wesley v UCC, 14.30, at Energia Park;

Energia All Ireland League 2A: Blackrock College RFC v UL Bohemian. 14.30, at Stradbrook; Dolphin v Ballymena, 14.30, at Musgrave Park; Navan v MU Barnhall, 14.30, at Balreask Old; Old Crescent v Cashel, 14.30, at Rosbrien; Queens University v Nenagh Ormond, 14.30, at Dub Lane;

Energia All Ireland League 2B: Corinthians v Malahide, 14.30, at Corinthian Park; Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins, 14.30, at Stevenson Park; Enniscorthy v Sligo, 14.30, at Alcast Park; Greystones v Galwegians, 14.30, at Dr. Hickey Park; Wanderers v Rainey OB, 14.30, at Aviva Stadium (back pitch);

Energia All Ireland League 2C: Ballina v Midleton, 14.30, at Ballina; Bangor v Omagh, 14.30, at Upritchard Park; Bruff v Sundays Well, 14.30, at Kilballyowen Park; Instonians v Clonmel, 14.30, at Shaws Bridge; Skerries v Tullamore, 14.30, at Holmpatrick;

*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change