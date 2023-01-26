World Rugby U20 Championship Set For South Africa In 2023

The World Rugby U20 Championship will return for the first time since the pandemic with South Africa set to host the 2023 edition this summer.

After three cancelled tournaments due to Covid-19, the World Rugby U20 Championship will take place from 24 June-14 July, the second time South Africa has welcomed the future stars of the game after 2012 when the Junior Springboks won on home soil.

Played over five match days in the Western Cape regions of Stellenbosch, Paarl and Wellington, the world’s best 12 nations have been placed into three pools and will all hope to clinch the coveted title and succeed two-time defending champions France. The team finishing last will be relegated to the World Rugby U20 Trophy next year.

The World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 participating teams are: Argentina, Australia, England, Fiji, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Wales.

Richie Murphy’s Ireland have been paired in Pool B alongside Australia, England and Fiji.

Additionally, World Rugby has announced the return of the U20 Trophy to take place in Kenya between 15-30 July.

World Rugby Chairman, Bill Beaumont, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our two exciting hosts for the World Rugby U20 Championship and U20 Trophy taking place later this year. South Africa and Kenya will provide the perfect stage for the return of our flagship U20 competitions that play such a crucial role in the development of young talents within our unions.

“The U20 Championship and Trophy have been hugely popular since their inception 15 years ago and have proven successful with countless stars moving on to play test rugby and shine on the biggest stage and many of them will be on display when Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off in September.”

World Rugby U20 Championship 2023:

Match Day 1: Saturday 24 June

Match Day 2: Thursday 29 June

Match Day 3: Tuesday 4 July

Knock-out matches

Match Day 4: Sunday 9 July

Match Day 5 (final): Friday 14 July

The full tournament schedule can be found here.