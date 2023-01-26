‘It’s A Massive Opportunity And I’m Really Looking Forward To It’ – Barrett

Coming off the back of a breakthrough Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship , teenager Clara Barrett is relishing the opportunity to continue her exciting development for the Combined Provinces XV in the inaugural Celtic Challenge competition.

Barrett was one of the stars of the recent Championship, earning the Vodafone Player of the Match award for her brace of tries during Connacht’s win over Ulster in Belfast, and following that up with another double against eventual champions Munster at The Sportsground.

The 19-year-old winger’s performances have earned her a place in the Combined Provinces XV squad for the upcoming four-game Celtic Challenge, with Ireland Women’s Head Coach Greg McWilliams and the National Coaching Team using this as a valuable window to expose young players to cross-border competition.

Barrett’s talent has been known for some time, her performances for Ireland at the U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival last April standing out, a campaign she acknowledges has helped fast-track her development to this point.

Now, the Mayo flyer is ready to step up again as she joined the rest of the Combined Provinces XV squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin this week. The team’s first game is away to the WRU Development XV in Cardiff this Sunday at 11am.

Watch an exclusive IrishRugby TV interview with Barrett below.

Combined Provinces XV Squad Announced For Inaugural Celtic Challenge Tournament

Celtic Challenge Fixtures & Results

The Thistles 27 WRU Development XV 29

Sunday 22th January 2023 – Scotstoun Stadium

WRU Development XV v Combined Provinces XV

Sunday 29th January 2023 – Cardiff Arms Park (KO: 11.00am)

Combined Provinces XV v The Thistles

Saturday 4th February 2023 – Kingspan Stadium, Belfast (KO: 4.30pm)

WRU Development XV v The Thistles

Saturday 11th February – Cardiff Arms Park (KO: 4.30pm)

Combined Provinces XV v WRU Development XV

Saturday 18th February 2023 – Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, (KO: 4.30pm)

The Thistles v Combined Provinces XV

Saturday 25th February 2023 – DAM Health Stadium (KO: 1.30pm)