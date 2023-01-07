Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup: Semi-Final Results Round Up
Enniskillen and Clogher Valley teed up a second successive all-Ulster final in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Men’s Cup with well-earned victories in today’s semi-finals.
It’s a first ever final for Enniskillen after they made home advantage count against Dublin side Monkstown. Clogher Valley were facing Newcastle West at this stage of the competition for the second year in a row and the defending champions were pushed all the way before edging out the home side 18-17 in front of a crowd of over 500 in Co. Limerick.
The final is due to be played on the weekend of January 28th 2023 with fixture details to be confirmed.
Saturday December 7th 2023
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS
NEWCASTLE WEST 17 CLOGHER VALLEY 18, Cullinagh
NEWCASTLE WEST: 15 Sean Herlihy; 14 Daniel Normoyle, 13 Sean Murphy, 12 Cian Tierney, 11 Seán Ivess; 10 Shane Airey, 9 Rob Guerin; 1 TJ Relihan, 2 Eoin O’Halloran, 3 Shane Breen, 4 Gerald Griffin (c), 5 Alan O’Riordan, 6 James Corbett, 7 Cian Clohessy, 8 Keelan Headd.
Replacements: 16 Cormac Browne, 17 Evan Donovan, 18 John Walsh, 19 Cormac Nash, 20 Cian Mulcahy, 21 Padraig Roche, 22 Michael Bourke, 23 David O’Donovan.
HT: Newcastle West 0 Clogher Valley 13
CLOGHER VALLEY: 15 Taine Haire; 14 Michael Bothwell, 13 Paul Armstrong (c), 12 Corneel Michem, 11 Ewan Haire; 10 David Maxwell, 9 Matthew Bothwell; 1 Michael Treanor, 2 Kyle Cobane, 3 Neil Henderson, 4 Eugene McKenna, 5 Matthew Wilson, 6 David Stinson, 7 Aaron Dunwoody, 8 Callum Smyton.
Replacements: 16 Luke Allen, 17 Richard Primrose, 18 Tommi Coulter, 19 Joel Busby, 20 David Sharkey, 21 Neil Trotter, 22 Jason Bothwell, 23 Aaron Crawford.
ENNISKILLEN 24 MONKSTOWN 8, Mullaghmeen
MONKSTOWN: 15 Philip O’ Dwyer; 14 Fraser Wright, 13 James Lappin, 12 Jack Gilheany, 11 Paul Harte; 10 Charlie McMickan, 9 Tristan Brady (c); 1 Cian Carroll, 2 Kieran Stokes, 3 Adam Howard, 4 James Doyle, 5 Lorcan Walshe, 6 Ruadhán McDonnell, 7 Toby Boyd, 8 John Dever
Replacements: 16 Tony McGinness, 17 Martin Murphy, 18 Benjamin Kavanagh, 19 Joe Bulmer, 20 John Wallace, 21 Tom Kelly, 22 Liam Mulvihill, 23 Barry McFaul.
HT: Enniskillen 12 Monkstown 8