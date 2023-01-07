Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup: Semi-Final Results Round Up

Enniskillen and Clogher Valley teed up a second successive all-Ulster final in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Men’s Cup with well-earned victories in today’s semi-finals.

It’s a first ever final for Enniskillen after they made home advantage count against Dublin side Monkstown. Clogher Valley were facing Newcastle West at this stage of the competition for the second year in a row and the defending champions were pushed all the way before edging out the home side 18-17 in front of a crowd of over 500 in Co. Limerick.

The final is due to be played on the weekend of January 28th 2023 with fixture details to be confirmed.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

More to follow…

Saturday December 7th 2023

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS

NEWCASTLE WEST 17 CLOGHER VALLEY 18, Cullinagh

NEWCASTLE WEST: 15 Sean Herlihy; 14 Daniel Normoyle, 13 Sean Murphy, 12 Cian Tierney, 11 Seán Ivess; 10 Shane Airey, 9 Rob Guerin; 1 TJ Relihan, 2 Eoin O’Halloran, 3 Shane Breen, 4 Gerald Griffin (c), 5 Alan O’Riordan, 6 James Corbett, 7 Cian Clohessy, 8 Keelan Headd.

Replacements: 16 Cormac Browne, 17 Evan Donovan, 18 John Walsh, 19 Cormac Nash, 20 Cian Mulcahy, 21 Padraig Roche, 22 Michael Bourke, 23 David O’Donovan.

HT: Newcastle West 0 Clogher Valley 13

CLOGHER VALLEY: 15 Taine Haire; 14 Michael Bothwell, 13 Paul Armstrong (c), 12 Corneel Michem, 11 Ewan Haire; 10 David Maxwell, 9 Matthew Bothwell; 1 Michael Treanor, 2 Kyle Cobane, 3 Neil Henderson, 4 Eugene McKenna, 5 Matthew Wilson, 6 David Stinson, 7 Aaron Dunwoody, 8 Callum Smyton.

Replacements: 16 Luke Allen, 17 Richard Primrose, 18 Tommi Coulter, 19 Joel Busby, 20 David Sharkey, 21 Neil Trotter, 22 Jason Bothwell, 23 Aaron Crawford.

ENNISKILLEN 24 MONKSTOWN 8, Mullaghmeen

MONKSTOWN: 15 Philip O’ Dwyer; 14 Fraser Wright, 13 James Lappin, 12 Jack Gilheany, 11 Paul Harte; 10 Charlie McMickan, 9 Tristan Brady (c); 1 Cian Carroll, 2 Kieran Stokes, 3 Adam Howard, 4 James Doyle, 5 Lorcan Walshe, 6 Ruadhán McDonnell, 7 Toby Boyd, 8 John Dever

Replacements: 16 Tony McGinness, 17 Martin Murphy, 18 Benjamin Kavanagh, 19 Joe Bulmer, 20 John Wallace, 21 Tom Kelly, 22 Liam Mulvihill, 23 Barry McFaul.

HT: Enniskillen 12 Monkstown 8