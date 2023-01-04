Andrew Porter Joins The Tackle Your Feelings Campaign

Today, Rugby Players Ireland are teaming up with Ireland international and Leinster rugby player, Andrew Porter , the newest ambassador for Tackle Your Feelings (TYF), to release his new video for the campaign, highlighting the TYF Schools programme.

The video highlights the impact of his family and friends on his mental wellbeing since the passing of his mother at a young age, and the importance Andrew places on being surrounded by a strong support network.

The video explores Andrew’s gratefulness for his supportive network of family and friends, who have always been there for him to talk to and to express his feelings. Andrew speaks openly about his fiancé, family, friends and even his dog, Pablo, as the enablers of his strength whether in his personal life or his rugby career.

The Tackle Your Feelings Schools programme encourages all participants to create comparable support networks so they will always have someone to talk to, regardless of how big or small the situation they are facing may seem. As we begin a new year, Andrew is hoping to inspire others to be a positive influence on their own network of friends and family and emphasises how crucial it is to create those meaningful connections to support the development of mental resilience, and to create an environment where you can show your true feelings.

The Tackle Your Feelings Schools Programme is a classroom-based, teacher-led, life skills development programme which enables students to build healthy habits and personal coping strategies as well as kindness and understanding when it comes to mental health and wellbeing. The content for the app-based programme, is developed using positive psychology and sport psychology principles and is supported with comprehensive lesson plans for teachers, whilst students can easily access the content when in school or at home. The FREE programme includes an 8-lesson schedule, covering awareness, emotions, wellbeing characteristics and self-care.

Speaking about the TYF Schools programme, Ireland and Leinster Rugby Player and Tackle Your Feelings ambassador, Andrew Porter, said: “I’m delighted to lend my support to the Tackle Your Feelings Schools campaign. Tackle Your Feelings is an incredibly important tool and one that I have used extensively during my rugby career. I attribute my mental strength to the incredible people around me. It’s so important for young people to build a strong support network and I would encourage everyone taking part in the Tackle Your Feelings Schools programme to take some time to reflect and start to build that network now, as these are the people who will be there supporting you giving you strength as you go through life.”

For more information on Tackle Your Feelings follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com which will share videos, updates on events and competitions.