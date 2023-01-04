Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series Ready For Kick Off

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series kicks off with an exciting double-header on Saturday, as Irish Rugby’s most exciting talent prepare to go head-to-head in Provincial colours at the start of a busy 2023 season.

Ireland Head Coach Greg McWilliams will be keeping a close eye on proceedings over the course of three weekends of Interprovincial Series action ahead of the inaugural Women’s Celtic Cup competition later in January and February and the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Defending champions Munster open their campaign against Ulster at Musgrave Park on Saturday evening (Kick-off 4.45pm), with Head Coach Niamh Briggs including a host of Ireland internationals in her 34-player squad.

Earlier on Saturday, Tania Rosser‘s Leinster host Connacht at Energia Park in the 2023 Interprovincial Series opener (Kick-off 2.30pm). Ireland internationals Christy Haney and Hannah O’Connor have been named as Leinster’s co-captains for the 2023 campaign.

Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones today named an extended 37-player squad for the Interprovincial Series, with Ireland U18 star Eabha Nic Dhonnacha among those included.

Both matches will be broadcast live on TG4, while Munster’s clash with Ulster will also be available to watch live on the BBC iPlayer. Team news will be released by each of the Provinces ahead of Saturday’s Round 1 action on Friday.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series Fixtures:

Saturday, 7th February:

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 2.30pm (TG4) – Buy Tickets Here

Munster v Ulster Musgrave Park, 4.45pm (TG4 and BBC iPlayer) – Buy Tickets Here

Saturday, 14th January:

Munster v Leinster, Musgrave Park, 12.15pm (TG4) – Buy Tickets Here

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm (BBC iPlayer/TG4 Player)

Saturday, 21st January: