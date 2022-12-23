Merry Christmas From The IRFU

On behalf of the Irish Rugby family, I would like to wish you and yours a very happy Christmas and a peaceful, healthy New Year.

There were so many highlights over the course of the last twelve months at all levels of the game and I would like to thank all those who have helped to positively impact others within our great game. Though we are driven by success, it is important not to lose sight of the broader positive impact of our sport. We always need to remember all the very good things our sport brings to so many people within our communities and the nation as a whole.

We are all connected by the joy that Rugby brings; be it as a player, coach, referee, supporter, volunteer, member of the media, supplier or sponsor.

For many people across Ireland and beyond, what happens in their rugby community, at provincial and at national level is an integral part of their lives. Participating and belonging to a team or club gives an enormous focus for us, at all levels of the game. Everyone involved in rugby in Ireland plays a part in the success, growth and good health of the game. To everyone involved in the rugby family, thank you for your contribution in whatever way you are involved.

Christmas is a time for family and friends, of connecting with your community, for reflecting on the past year and for thinking of others. Please continue to keep an eye out for those who are vulnerable or alone this winter.

Enjoy the holidays, have a great Christmas and here’s to creating more great memories together in 2023.

Yours in Rugby,

John Robinson

President, IRFU