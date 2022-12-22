Munster Name Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interpro Series

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named a 34 woman squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial which kicks off on January 7th when Munster open their title defence against Ulster at Musgrave Park.

Briggs has included Energia AIL winners Enya Breen, Dorothy Wall and Maeve Óg O’Leary from Blackrock College alongside Aoife Doyle and Stephanie Carroll from beaten finalists Railway Union. The Ireland capped Laura Sheehan, who is playing with Exeter, is also included.

18 players have been retained from last year’s Championship winning squad while six of the current squad have been involved with the national 15s side this year.

Briggs has extensive experience coaching at the highest level in her current roles as head coach of UL Bohemian RFC and assistant coach of the Ireland Women’s team. The Waterford native held the role of assistant coach of the Munster Senior Women squad last season.

Matt Brown, who successfully led Munster to the Women’s Interprovincial Championship last season, will act as assistant coach. Brown was recently appointed as a Pathway Development Coach with Munster Rugby and has previously coached at Galwegians, Clanwilliam, Railway Union and Old Wesley along with the Munster U18 Women side.

Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey complete Briggs’ coaching staff.

Munster Squad – Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship

Backs

Abbie Salter-Townshend – UL Bohemian RFC

Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC

Aoife Corey – UL Bohemian RFC

Aoife Doyle – Railway Union RFC

Brianna Heylmann – UL Bohemian RFC

Ellen Boylan – Blackrock College RFC

Emily O’Regan – Tralee RFC

Enya Breen – Blackrock RFC

Heather Kennedy – Ballincollig RFC

Kate Flannery – UL Bohemian RFC

Laura Sheehan – Exeter Chiefs

Laura O’Mahony – UL Bohemian RFC

Muirne Wall – UL Bohemian RFC

Nicole Cronin – UL Bohemian RFC

Rachel Allen – UL Bohemian RFC

Stephanie Carroll – Railway Union RFC

Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC

Forwards

Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian RFC

Ciara Farrell – UL Bohemian RFC

Claire Bennett – UL Bohemian RFC

Clodagh O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird – Old Belvedere RFC

Dorothy Wall – Blackrock RFC

Eilís Cahill – UL Bohemian RFC

Fiona Reidy – UL Bohemian RFC

Geena Behan – UL Bohemian RFC

Gillian Coombes – Ballincollig RFC

Jane Clohessy – UL Bohemian RFC

Kate Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC

Maeve Óg O’Leary – Blackrock College RFC

Rebecca Reilly – UL Bohemian RFC

Róisín Ormond – Ballincollig RFC

Sarah Garrett – UL Bohemian RFC

Sarah Quin – UL Bohemian RFC

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Fixtures

Saturday January 7th 2023

Round One:

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 14:30 (TG4);

Munster v Ulster Musgrave Park, 16:45 (TG4) – Buy Tickets Here

Saturday January 14th 2023

Round Two:

Munster v Leinster, Musgrave Park, 12:15 (TG4); – Buy Tickets Here

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 14:30 (BBC NI).

Saturday January 21st 2023

Round Three:

Connacht v Munster, The Sportsground, 13:00 (TG4)

Ulster v Leinster, Queen’s University Upper Malone, 17:30 (BBC NI)