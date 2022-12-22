Munster Name Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interpro Series
Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named a 34 woman squad for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial which kicks off on January 7th when Munster open their title defence against Ulster at Musgrave Park.
Briggs has included Energia AIL winners Enya Breen, Dorothy Wall and Maeve Óg O’Leary from Blackrock College alongside Aoife Doyle and Stephanie Carroll from beaten finalists Railway Union. The Ireland capped Laura Sheehan, who is playing with Exeter, is also included.
18 players have been retained from last year’s Championship winning squad while six of the current squad have been involved with the national 15s side this year.
Briggs has extensive experience coaching at the highest level in her current roles as head coach of UL Bohemian RFC and assistant coach of the Ireland Women’s team. The Waterford native held the role of assistant coach of the Munster Senior Women squad last season.
Matt Brown, who successfully led Munster to the Women’s Interprovincial Championship last season, will act as assistant coach. Brown was recently appointed as a Pathway Development Coach with Munster Rugby and has previously coached at Galwegians, Clanwilliam, Railway Union and Old Wesley along with the Munster U18 Women side.
Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey complete Briggs’ coaching staff.
Munster Squad – Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship
Backs
Abbie Salter-Townshend – UL Bohemian RFC
Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC
Aoife Corey – UL Bohemian RFC
Aoife Doyle – Railway Union RFC
Brianna Heylmann – UL Bohemian RFC
Ellen Boylan – Blackrock College RFC
Emily O’Regan – Tralee RFC
Enya Breen – Blackrock RFC
Heather Kennedy – Ballincollig RFC
Kate Flannery – UL Bohemian RFC
Laura Sheehan – Exeter Chiefs
Laura O’Mahony – UL Bohemian RFC
Muirne Wall – UL Bohemian RFC
Nicole Cronin – UL Bohemian RFC
Rachel Allen – UL Bohemian RFC
Stephanie Carroll – Railway Union RFC
Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC
Forwards
Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian RFC
Ciara Farrell – UL Bohemian RFC
Claire Bennett – UL Bohemian RFC
Clodagh O’Halloran – UL Bohemian RFC
Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird – Old Belvedere RFC
Dorothy Wall – Blackrock RFC
Eilís Cahill – UL Bohemian RFC
Fiona Reidy – UL Bohemian RFC
Geena Behan – UL Bohemian RFC
Gillian Coombes – Ballincollig RFC
Jane Clohessy – UL Bohemian RFC
Kate Sheehan – UL Bohemian RFC
Maeve Óg O’Leary – Blackrock College RFC
Rebecca Reilly – UL Bohemian RFC
Róisín Ormond – Ballincollig RFC
Sarah Garrett – UL Bohemian RFC
Sarah Quin – UL Bohemian RFC
Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Fixtures
Saturday January 7th 2023
Round One:
Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 14:30 (TG4);
Munster v Ulster Musgrave Park, 16:45 (TG4) – Buy Tickets Here
Saturday January 14th 2023
Round Two:
Munster v Leinster, Musgrave Park, 12:15 (TG4); – Buy Tickets Here
Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 14:30 (BBC NI).
Saturday January 21st 2023
Round Three:
Connacht v Munster, The Sportsground, 13:00 (TG4)
Ulster v Leinster, Queen’s University Upper Malone, 17:30 (BBC NI)