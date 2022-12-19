Hallett to Join Melbourne Rebels for 2023 Super Rugby Season

The IRFU are delighted to announce that Kieran Hallett has been placed in a coaching role with the Melbourne Rebels for the 2023 Super Rugby season.

Kieran is a former Ireland U21 representative who joined the IRFU and Leinster Academy team in July 2019 as an elite player development officer (EPDO).

The former outhalf previously held the position of Head Coach of the Developing Player Programme in English Premiership club Exeter’s Academy and was head coach of Plymouth Albion in National League 1.

Since returning to Ireland, Kieran has also coached with a number of Irish national sides including the Ireland Senior Women’s squad and the Ireland U19’s Men’s squad.

The IRFU High Performance Unit has facilitated this coaching secondment in Super Rugby as part of his individual coach development program.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, “Kieran is a promising young coach who will benefit from an exposure to a completely difference rugby culture and competition.

Similarly with how Noel (McNamara) has flourished in a senior coaching role with the Sharks and prior to that with North Harbour in the NZ NPC, Kieran has a different opportunity to develop as a coach in Melbourne and push on as a coach.

With limited opportunities within the Irish system we have to remain open and agile to coaching exposures around the world that will hopefully ultimately benefit Irish rugby down the road.”

Kieran Hallett, commented, “I’d like to say a big thank you to David Nucifora, Peter Smyth, Leo Cullen and Guy Easterby, as well as everyone involved at the Melbourne Rebels for facilitating this move and making it happen.

It’s a great opportunity for me to develop as a coach and expose myself to different ways of viewing the game. I’m really excited about coaching in a senior role and preparing for the challenges of Super Rugby before returning to Leinster Rugby in July.”