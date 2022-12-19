Denmark Head Coach Shadows Ireland U20 Coaching Team

Junaire Brown the head coach of Denmark’s XVs and 7s men’s sides spent time shadowing Ireland U20 head coach Richie Murphy and his team of coaches at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre over the past week.

The Dansk Rugby Union was established in 1949 and compete in Rugby Europe competitions at both XVs and 7s.

In 2022 Ireland and Denmark met in the opening fixture of the Rugby Europe Sevens Trophy Series in Zagreb last June.

It was Ireland’s first step towards qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town later in the year and fresh off the HSBC World Series the experienced Irish team had too much firepower for their Danish counterparts winning 53-0.