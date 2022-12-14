Tackling The All Blacks – Summer Tour Documentary to Air on RTE

Last Summer Ireland made history with a first ever test series win in New Zealand that was today named the greatest Irish sporting achievement of 2022.

Now you can hear from players and coaches just what that test series win meant in a documentary produced by VideosontheNet (VOTN), the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU’s) video partner, which will air on RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th December.

The hour-long documentary charts the journey of Andy Farrell’s 42-man squad as they seek to achieve one of the most difficult tasks in international rugby – to win a Test Series in New Zealand.

To add a further layer of difficulty to this already daunting task, two additional games were scheduled against the Māori All Blacks so that Andy and his coaching team could continue to develop their squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

Before this summer Ireland had never won a Test match against New Zealand on their home patch. The documentary contains never before seen footage and interviews with players and coaches reflecting on their experiences across the tour.

IRFU President John Robinson said: “Our thanks to John Sherwin, Ross Whitaker and all the team in VideosOnTheNet for their hard work in producing this wonderful documentary which captures Ireland’s historic victory with behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews as the squad and coaches reflected on Ireland’s series victory over New Zealand last summer.

The documentary was beautifully captured and really brings to life the hard work required in scaling such lofty heights, as well as the strong culture within the squad. I have no doubt that supporters all over Ireland will relish looking back on such a memorable series of performances on RTÉ television this Christmas.”

John Sherwin, Director of VideosOnTheNet, added:

“It’s a highlight for all of us at VOTN to make this documentary on behalf of the IRFU. We have been working directly with all teams across Irish Rugby for almost 20 years and it’s been a real privilege to be present to capture iconic moments along the way.

“To get the opportunity to turn this series success into something that we think the players, staff and country will be proud of, and will look back on as a true reflection of the achievement in years to come, is something we are immensely proud of.”