Terenure Trio Head Up Division 1A’s Top Try Scorers List

The Terenure College trio of Craig Adams , captain Harrison Brewer and Jordan Coghlan are the leading try scorers after four rounds of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A action.

Terenure, the top flight leaders, are averaging an incredible 45.5 points per game so far, so it is no surprise to see their players heading up the list of top try scorers. Number 8 Coghlan crossed twice against UCD last Saturday.

Cormac Daly’s brace for Clontarf in their win over Shannon has him on three tries for the season. Dublin University’s Max Dunne, James Dillon and Ronan Quinn also joined him on this tally, along with Terenure’s Adam La Grue.

Trinity out-half Aran Egan remains out on front as the division’s leading points scorer, hitting the 60-point mark thanks to his six successful kicks at home to Ballynahinch.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 4:

POINTS –

60 – Aran Egan (Dublin University)

44 – Greg Hutley (Ballynahinch)

42 – Tony Butler (Garryowen)

31 – Conor Hayes (Young Munster)

30 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution), Callum Smith (Terenure College)

29 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

23 – Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

22 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster)

21 – Mike Cooke (Shannon)

20 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College)

17 – Peter Hastie (Lansdowne), Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

15 – Cormac Daly (Clontarf), James Dillon (Dublin University), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

10 – Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Mark Fleming (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Sean McNulty (Terenure College), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution)

8 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

7 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD)

6 – Jack Oliver (Garryowen)

5 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Gerry Hill (UCD), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Mick Kearney (Clontarf), Conor Kearns (Clontarf), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Temi Lasisi (Lansdowne), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), David Ryan (UCD), Michael Silvester (Lansdowne), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Dan Walsh (Young Munster), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne)

4 – Tim Corkery (UCD)

3 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Jack Connolly (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

4 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College)

3 – Cormac Daly (Clontarf), James Dillon (Dublin University), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Aran Egan (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

2 – Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Tony Butler (Garryowen), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Mark Fleming (UCD), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Sean McNulty (Terenure College), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution)

1 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Mark Fleming (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Gerry Hill (UCD), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Mick Kearney (Clontarf), Conor Kearns (Clontarf), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Temi Lasisi (Lansdowne), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), David Ryan (UCD), Michael Silvester (Lansdowne), Callum Smith (Terenure College), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Dan Walsh (Young Munster), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne)