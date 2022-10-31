Reliable Place-Kickers Add To Their Tallies In Division 1B

Opposing goal-kickers Daniel Squires and James Humphreys added to their personal tallies during the visit of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B leaders UCC to Banbridge.

Squires, Buccaneers’ Michael Hanley (both 33 points), and Humphreys (29) are the chief chasers behind St. Mary’s College centre Mick O’Gara, who took his top-scoring haul to 42 points thanks to five successful kicks against City of Armagh.

Highfield’s Cian Bohane has been joined on four tries for the campaign by young Naas scrum half Oscar Cawley. Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winner Ben Carson touched down again for Bann, taking his haul to three.

Also moving up the list with their third tries were Old Belvedere number 8 Kale Thatcher, Naas winger Andrew Osborne, and St. Mary’s duo Steven Kilgallen and Hugo Conway.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 3:

POINTS –

42 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

33 – Michael Hanley (Buccaneers), Daniel Squires (UCC)

29 – James Humphreys (Banbridge)

26 – Rory Campbell (Malone)

20 – Cian Bohane (Highfield), Oscar Cawley (Naas), Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley)

19 – Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh)

18 – Bryan Croke (Naas)

17 – James Taylor (Highfield)

15 – Ben Carson (Banbridge), Sean Condon (UCC), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Osborne (Naas), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

13 – Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh)

11 – Stephen Mannion (Buccaneers), Craig Ronaldson (Naas)

10 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Donal Conroy (Naas), Conor Field (Banbridge), Ben Gibson (Malone), Conor Hickey (St. Mary’s College), Dan Kerr (Malone), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Will Reilly (Buccaneers), David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

9 – Peter Caves (Malone)

8 – Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere)

6 – Eoin Monahan (Old Wesley)

5 – Neill Alcorn (Malone), Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Darren Browne (Buccaneers), Louis Bruce (UCC), Ryan Casey (Naas), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Dave Cave (Malone), Travis Coomey (Highfield), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Josh Cromie (Banbridge), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley), Stuart Dodington (Malone), Conor Doyle (Naas), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), James French (Highfield), Sam Green (Malone), Richie Halpin (St. Mary’s College), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Jack Hughes (City of Armagh), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Shane Layden (Buccaneers), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), David McMaster (Malone), Declan Moore (Malone), Andrew Morrison (Banbridge), Johnny Murphy (UCC), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Gavin Nugent (Old Belvedere), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Saul O’Carroll (Buccaneers), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), Mick O’Kennedy (Old Belvedere), Joe O’Leary (UCC), Ryan O’Neill (City of Armagh), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), David Poff (Old Wesley), Jack Reidy Walsh (St. Mary’s College), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Aaron Sexton (Malone), Danny Sheahan (UCC), Charlie Sheridan (Naas), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Robin Sinton (Banbridge), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

TRIES –

4 – Cian Bohane (Highfield), Oscar Cawley (Naas)

3 – Ben Carson (Banbridge), Sean Condon (UCC), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Osborne (Naas), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

2 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Donal Conroy (Naas), Conor Field (Banbridge), Ben Gibson (Malone), Conor Hickey (St. Mary’s College), Dan Kerr (Malone), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Will Reilly (Buccaneers)

1 – Neill Alcorn (Malone), Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Darren Browne (Buccaneers), Louis Bruce (UCC), Ryan Casey (Naas), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Dave Cave (Malone), Peter Caves (Malone), Travis Coomey (Highfield), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Josh Cromie (Banbridge), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley), Stuart Dodington (Malone), Conor Doyle (Naas), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), James French (Highfield), Sam Green (Malone), Richie Halpin (St. Mary’s College), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Jack Hughes (City of Armagh), James Humphreys (Banbridge), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Shane Layden (Buccaneers), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), David McMaster (Malone), Declan Moore (Malone), Andrew Morrison (Banbridge), Johnny Murphy (UCC), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Gavin Nugent (Old Belvedere), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Saul O’Carroll (Buccaneers), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), Joe O’Leary (UCC), Ryan O’Neill (City of Armagh), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), David Poff (Old Wesley), Jack Reidy Walsh (St. Mary’s College), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Aaron Sexton (Malone), Danny Sheahan (UCC), Charlie Sheridan (Naas), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Robin Sinton (Banbridge), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)