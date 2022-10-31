Enlarged Ireland Squad Enters First Test Week Of Bank Of Ireland Nations Series

The Ireland squad was bolstered last night by 12 players bringing the total number of players in camp to 49 ahead of games against the All Blacks XV at The RDS (Friday, kick-off 7.45pm) and world champions South Africa at Aviva Stadium (Saturday, kick-off 5.30pm) this weekend.

Unfortunately, Tom Ahern has been ruled out of involvement in this week’s Ireland ‘A’ fixture but Diarmuid Barron, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, James Hume, Dave Kilcoyne, Marty Moore and Scott Penny all came through the weekend’s URC action without issue to join the squad.

Jamie Osborne and Roman Salanoa have both been declared fit after completing the return to play protocols while Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury has been called up in place of Ahern.

Nathan Doak and Tom Stewart, who both featured in the Emerging Ireland side in Bloemfontein, will also join the squad later in the week.

Ireland ‘A’ take on a strong All Blacks XV squad featuring Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Patrick Tuipulotu on Friday night – tickets are available here.

The Ireland squad will continue its preparation for the sold-out opening fixture of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Jacques Nienaber’s Springbok side at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series 2022:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (21)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

Ireland ‘A’ Panel:

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps

Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

Gavin Thornbury (Connacht)

Bank of Ireland Nations Series and Ireland ‘A’ Fixtures:

IRELAND A v All Black XV

Friday 4th November, 2022, RDS, KO 19:45

IRELAND v South Africa

Saturday 5th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 17:30

IRELAND v Fiji

Saturday 12th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 13:00

IRELAND v Australia

Saturday 19th November, 2022, Aviva Stadium, KO 20:00