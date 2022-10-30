Ireland ‘A’ Blends Youth And Experience – Five To Watch

Ireland ‘A’ will face the Haka at the RDS on Friday, November 4th with a squad that mixes youth and experience, multi capped players and those aiming for their first senior cap.

Here’s five players to watch out for on Friday night.

David Kilcoyne

‘Killer’ has played over 200 times for Munster and amassed 48 Ireland caps having made his international debut ten years ago against South Africa in the November series.

His last cap came in the Triple Crown win against Scotland in last season’s Guinness Six Nations. He was ruled out of the tour to New Zealand to undergo surgery but he’s back in the running and will be aiming to push his way back into the senior squad this November with one eye on the Guinness Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup.

Marty Moore

Marty Moore’s last Ireland cap came in the 2015 Six Nations Championship before injury ruled him out of the Rugby World Cup later that year.

Moore made 58 appearances for Leinster before a move to Wasps in 2016. He returned to Ireland in 2018 but this time in an Ulster jersey. He will be aiming to build on his Ulster form, including this weekend’s Man of the Match performance against Munster, to push for further honours in green.

Come see the future of Irish Rugby take on the All Blacks XV under Friday Night Lights at The RDS! 🟢 Tickets for next Friday's clash are available now from €20 for adults and €10 for kids ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 29, 2022

Max Deegan

Max Deegan formed part of the Emerging Ireland leadership group and captained the side in the opening and closing games of Toyota Challenge in South Africa. A former Ireland U20 international, he was named Player of the Tournament at the 2016 U20 World Championship.

He was capped against Wales in the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship and has made 87 appearances for Leinster.

Caolin Blade

A native of Monivea, Blade made his Connacht debut in 2014 and has won 150 caps for the Province since then.

He has represented Ireland at U18 and U19 level and was named in the Ireland squad for the opening rounds of the 2019 Guinness Six Nations Championship. He made his Ireland debut in the 2021 Vodafone Summer Series against the USA.

Jack Crowley

Jack Crowley was one of the stars of the Emerging Ireland Tour and has turned in some eye catching performances for Munster.

Crowley started his rugby in Bandon and helped Bandon Grammar to two Munster Schools Semi Finals, in 2017 and 2019. He won three caps for the Ireland U20s in the 2020 campaign and has scored 58 points for Munster in his 19 appearances to date.