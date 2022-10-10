IRFU Launch Walking Initiative For Clubs To Mark World Mental Health Day

Walking is a great way to improve and maintain our overall health, both physical and mental – for more see our Benefits of Walking PDF

When we engage in exercise, it has a positive influence on the hormones that regulate mental health and chemicals that put us in a good mood. While playing rugby has its obvious benefits to both mental and physical health, we want to provide additional ways for people to get the benefits of exercise within our clubs.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Following on from the success of the Get Ireland Walking campaign, the IRFU have created an easy ‘How to Guide’ on setting up your own 5k walking programme, to encourage more clubs to engage with the local community, re-engage with past members or provide fitness for current members – PDF How To Walking Guide

As well as the How to Guide, clubs will also be able to avail of kilometre markers that can be borrowed from your provincial branch to easily map out the route. A PDF version is also available here.

Contact your Spirit of Rugby Officers below for more information on where to collect the signs for your club.

• Connacht: Luke Murphy

• Leinster: Stephen Gore

• Munster: Emily O’Leary

• Ulster: Kerry Spence

Clubs that engaged in the previous walking programme said it was a great way to meet members of the wider community who ordinally would not come to the rugby club, in turn allowing the clubs to showcase the benefits that rugby has to offer in their club environment and the positive impact it can have on people’s health and wellbeing.

For additional information on health and wellebing for your club please visit: https://www.irishrugby.ie/playing-the-game/spirit-of-rugby/health-wellbeing/