Hooker McElroy Pens Short-Term Contract With Leinster

The Dundalk native is a former Ireland Under-20 international and has played for Saracens, Bristol Bears, Ealing Trailfinders, and most recently London Irish, over the last few seasons.

McElroy, who has represented Clontarf and Lansdowne in the Energia All-Ireland League, has lined out for Leinster ‘A’ of late in interprovincial action.

The 25-year-old front rower has impressed Cullen with a string of strong performances, including a hat-trick of tries against Connacht Eagles at Energia Park.

“Tadgh has performed really well over a number of games with the ‘A’ team,” noted Cullen.

“He’s a good addition to the squad over the next few months and has taken his chance well over the last few games and we wish him well.”

Meanwhile, in injury news for the province, Caelan Doris is available for selection this week having come through the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Both Dave Kearney and Jack Conan need further assessment this week before a final decision will be made on their involvement in the BKT United Rugby Championship derby trip to Connacht.

Kearney picked up an adductor injury against Ulster but is expected to return to team training this week, while Conan was a late withdrawal from the Leinster team to place the Cell C Sharks with a back injury suffered in the warm-up.

A number of players have, though, been ruled out through injury. Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ryan Baird were all withdrawn for head injury assessments against the Sharks and have now entered the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Jordan Larmour was withdrawn with a foot injury during the first half of the 54-34 bonus point win over the Sharks. He will also be unavailable this week as further tests are carried out on his injury.

There were no further updates on Ronan Kelleher (hamstring), Ciaran Frawley (shoulder), Hugo Keenan (abdominal & knee), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).