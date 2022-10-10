IRFU Offers Condolences On Creeslough Tragedy

“On behalf of the Irish Rugby Football Union and the wider rugby community we want to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all the families and the community in Creeslough.

The shock of this tragedy has touched us all and we share in the sorrow of everyone involved.

Over the weekend clubs and teams at rugby pitches all over Ireland observed a moment of silence and paid their respects to everyone in Creeslough.

Yesterday it was confirmed that one of the young victims, Leona Harper, was a member of Letterkenny RFC. To the Harper family, her teammates, and the club we pay special tribute and offer our sincere condolences and support at this time.”

John Robinson, IRFU President

Kevin Potts, IRFU CEO