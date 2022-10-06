Trinity Ace Egan Leads Division 1A’s Early Scoring Blitz

Five clubs picked up try-scoring bonus points on the opening day of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A . Dublin University out-half Aran Egan is the leading scorer with 25 points, including three tries.

Following his hat-trick away to Garryowen in an impressive 50-14 win for Tony Smeeth’s young side, Egan sits at the top of try-scoring charts.

There were braces last Saturday for Clontarf’s prolific hooker Dylan Donnellan, last season’s top try scorer, Egan’s Trinity team-mate Colm Hogan, Young Munster’s Conor Hayes and Ballynahinch centre George Pringle.

Looking at the goal kickers, ‘Hinch out-half Greg Hutley slotted six kicks out of seven for a 14-point haul in their famous victory at Lansdowne. Cork Constitution captain Aidan Moynihan (11 points) was also in match-winning form against Munsters.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 1:

POINTS –

25 – Aran Egan (Dublin University)

14 – Greg Hutley (Ballynahinch)

11 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

10 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), George Pringle (Ballynahinch)

9 – Tony Butler (Garryowen), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

8 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster)

5 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), James Dillon (Dublin University), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Mark Fleming (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University), David Ryan (UCD), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne)

4 – Tim Corkery (UCD), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

3 – Mike Cooke (Shannon), George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

2 – Jack Connolly (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

3 – Aran Egan (Dublin University)

2 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), George Pringle (Ballynahinch)

1 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), James Dillon (Dublin University), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Mark Fleming (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University), David Ryan (UCD), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne)