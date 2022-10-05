RTÉ Secure Live Broadcast Rights For Heineken Champions Cup Games

RTÉ has secured live broadcast rights * to a select number of Heineken Champions Cup games, for the next two seasons, including host broadcaster rights for the final in Dublin next May .

The agreement sees RTÉ providing live free-to-air coverage of eight games per season between 2022 and 2024.

RTÉ has confirmed that it will broadcast the following games live and free-to-air on RTÉ 2 television and on the RTÉ Player in 2022/23:

Sunday, December 11 – 3.15pm – Round 1: Munster v Toulouse

– 3.15pm – Round 1: Friday, December 16 – 8pm – Round 2: Leinster v Gloucester

– 8pm – Round 2: Saturday, January 14 – 3.15pm – Round 3: Munster v Northampton Saints

– 3.15pm – Round 3: Saturday, January 21 – 3.15pm – Round 4: Leinster v Racing 92

RTÉ will broadcast live coverage of one game from each subsequent round, up to and including the final in Dublin on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: “The Heineken Champions Cup is a tournament that is much loved and followed by fans throughout the country.

“This agreement enables us to deliver live free-to-air coverage of the tournament over the next two seasons and to host broadcast the final this season which takes place in Dublin in May.”

RTÉ will also continue to cover the Heineken Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio 1.

* The broadcast rights pertain to the Republic of Ireland