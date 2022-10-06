Cassidy’s Opening Dozen Has Him Top Of Division 1B Scoring Charts

34 tries were scored across the opening five matches in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B , with Highfield’s new centre Cian Bohane bagging a brace against Banbridge.

Bohane is the division’s leading try scorer heading into the second round this Saturday. The highest points scorer so far is Old Wesley’s Ian Cassidy who kicked 12 points in their bonus point win over Naas.

He is closely followed by UCC centre Daniel Squires, who tallied up 11 points from the tee during their successful trip to Malone.

A try, conversion and penalty took Ulster Academy out-half James Humphreys into double figures on his All-Ireland League debut for Banbridge away to Highfield.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 1:

POINTS –

12 – Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley)

11 – Daniel Squires (UCC)

10 – Cian Bohane (Highfield), James Humphreys (Banbridge)

8 – Michael Hanley (Buccaneers)

7 – Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

6 – James Taylor (Highfield)

5 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Ryan Casey (Naas), Sean Condon (UCC), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Sam Green (Malone), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), James McCormick (City of Armagh), David McMaster (Malone), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), David Poff (Old Wesley), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)

4 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

2 – Peter Caves (Malone), Craig Ronaldson (Naas)

TRIES –

2 – Cian Bohane (Highfield)

1 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Ryan Casey (Naas), Sean Condon (UCC), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Sam Green (Malone), James Humphreys (Banbridge), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), James McCormick (City of Armagh), David McMaster (Malone), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), David Poff (Old Wesley), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College)