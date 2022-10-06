Aviva Mini Rugby Festival Season Set To Kick Off In Bangor

The Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals return this weekend with the first big day hosted by Bangor RFC on Sunday. Hundreds of U10 and U12 boys and girls will have their first taste of a major mini rugby festival as teams from all over Ulster gather in Upritchard Park for what promises to be a fun filled day of rugby.

Speaking about the return of the Aviva Minis Festivals, IRFU Age Grade Manager Eoin Hogan said, “Our partnership with Aviva for the Minis Festivals is one of the highlights of the rugby calendar for so many young players all over Ireland. Thousands of boys and girls are involved in mini rugby every week and the festivals are wonderful chance to bring them together for a family day out that celebrates all the fun of the game. We’re really looking forward to the festivals in Bangor, Old Crescent, Kilkenny and Westport over the coming weeks and in the second half of the season we’ll have our Girls Minis Festival and the National Festival in Aviva Stadium.”

Bangor hosted the Ulster festival last season and they welcomed teams from all over the Province for the first time in two years. Take a look back at the action from the day.

Aviva Minis Festival – Bangor RFC – Teams

Ards

Bangor

Banbridge

Ballynahinch

Ballyclare

Ballymoney

Ballymena

BHSFP

Belfast Harlequins

Coleraine

Cooke

CIYMS

Donaghadee

Enniskillen

Finn Valley

Lisburn

Larne

Lurgan

Letterkenny

Malone

Monaghan

Portadown

Aviva Minis Festival – Key Dates

Ulster Festival – Bangor RFC, Sunday, October 9th 2022

Munster Festival – Old Crescent RFC, Saturday, October 15th

Leinster Festival – Kilkenny RFC, Sunday, October 16th

Connacht Festival – Westport RFC, Saturday, October 22nd