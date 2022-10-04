Chay Mullins to Start for Emerging Ireland Against Pumas

IQ Rugby’s Chay Mullins has been selected at fullback for Emerging Ireland’s second match of the Toyota Challenge tournament in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Emerging Ireland take on the reigning Currie Cup champions the Airlink Pumas on Wednesday 5th October. (KO 4.00pm Irish time)

Chay won a bronze medal with the Ireland 7s side at the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town in September and won an U20 Six Nations Grand Slam with the Ireland U20s in the Spring. The former Bristol Bears academy player has joined Connacht this season.

Other IQ players Antoine Frisch (Munster) and Michael McDonald (Ulster) have been promoted from the bench against the Griquas to start the second game of the tour.

The Emerging Ireland match versus the Pumas will be streamed live on irishrugby.ie at 4.00pm (Irish time)

Emerging Ireland v Airlink Pumas

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Wednesday 5th October, 2022, KO 4.00pm (Irish time)

15. Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

14. Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

13. Antoine Frisch (Munster/IQ Rugby)

12. Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians)

11. Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

10. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

9. Michael McDonald (Ulster/IQ Rugby)

1. Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

3. Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon)

4. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

5. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) (c)

7. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

8. James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians)

17. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

18. Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers)

19. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

20. David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)

21. Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

23. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Emerging Ireland Toyota Challenge Fixtures 2022

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)