Spirit of Rugby Volunteer Leadership Development Opportunities For 2022/23

This season, there are two parts to the Leadership Programme, an online club mentoring programme for experienced volunteers and a Club Leadership programme open to active volunteers.

Those who complete training at club level will have an opportunity to apply for National Leadership and Mentoring opportunities in future seasons.

CLUB LEADERSHIP PROGRAMME

The Club Leadership programme is open to male and female active volunteers with 2 seasons involvement in the club.

The aim of the programme is to develop the volunteers’ ability to lead change and influence others. It does not focus on their rugby knowledge but rather on how to best work with others to make the best use of that experience. It will be a blend of online modules and face-to-face training allowing volunteers to do some of the work in their own time. The face-to-face days will be run on a provincial basis with 20 places available in each Province. There are 7 units of learning, 2 of which will be in person, where volunteers will get a chance to share best practice and network with those in similar roles. The dates for each province are below with an application form for club members.