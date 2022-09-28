Briggs ‘Hugely Excited’ To Coach Munster Women

Ireland assistant coach Niamh Briggs will lead the Munster coaching team for this season’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, which takes place in January and February.

Briggs has amassed plenty of coaching experience in recent times. The former Munster and Ireland out-half is currently head coach of Energia All Ireland League Women’s Division club UL Bohemians, while also assisting Greg McWilliams in the Ireland set-up.

The Waterford native held the role of assistant coach for the Munster Women’s squad last season. Her assistant coaches this season will be Matt Brown, Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey.

Brown was recently appointed Munster Rugby Pathway Development coach and he was head coach last season when the Munster Women won their first Interprovincial title in three years.

Hayes is the current Ballincollig head coach in the Energia AIL, while the former Munster and Ireland prop was also head coach of the Munster Under-18 Girls squad in the 2021/22 season.

Resuming his role as assistant coach, former Munster prop Storey has been part of the Munster Women’s management for a number of years.

Looking forward to the Interpro campaign, which will begin on the weekend of January 21-22 and will see Briggs come up against her 2013 Grand Slam-winning team-mate Tania Rosser who now coaches Leinster, she said: “I’m hugely excited.

“It’s the next step in my progression as a coach, but I’m more excited with the fact that I get to work with a brilliant bunch of players again with some really good coaches so I’m very excited.”

Commenting on last season’s trophy win for the Munster Women, Briggs added: “That environment and the culture that Matt was growing was so good. It was a really enjoyable group to be a part of with the players incredibly hard-working and wanting to get better all the time.

“If they can bring that kind of attitude and work ethic again this year, it will stand us in good stead.”