Ireland

IRFU Statement On Legal Cases

News

29th September 2022 13:55

By Editor

Ireland fans wave their flags 26/11/2016

The Irish Rugby Football Union Flag - Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Colm O’Neill

People in rugby have been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media. Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players.

Our approach, based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight.

As this is a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment on these cases directly, which will now be handled by our insurers.