Energia AIL Match Day Live to return for 2022/23.

Energia AIL Match Day Live is returning for the 2022/23 to offer club rugby fans live commentary and up-to-the-minute updates from around the grounds on an Energia All-Ireland League match day.

The first event of the season is this Saturday October 1st to coincide with the return to Men’s Divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League for 2022/23.

Match Day Live builds on fresh initiatives already launched this season such as the AIL Women’s Division Game Of The Week and a new dedicated Energia AIL microsite for all six divisions on IrishRugby.ie

Irish Rugby have once again teamed up with the Club Scene Podcast Powered By Energia to deliver the broadcast which will be hosted by Shannon RFC at their Men’s Division 1A season opener against Terenure College.

Club reporters will be standing by to provide all the updates and sounds from around the grounds and there will also be live commentary from the Match Day Live Hub in Thomond Park.

What Is The Energia Match Day Live Experience?

Energia AIL club supporters can tune in for free to a live two-hour audio broadcast from 2:15pm to 4:15pm on match day.

The show begins with a run-down of the day’s Energia AIL action with live check-ins and updates from around the grounds at key games.

At 2:30pm, live anchor commentary begins of Shannon vs Terenure College.

Throughout that game, we’ll break away from live commentary to go around-the-grounds for pitch side updates from local reporters and club officers with action and atmosphere of other games. Score updates from all live games are provided from the broadcast team.

Fans who may be at Energia AIL games themselves will be encouraged to tune in at half time for a the latest scores from all 25 games on the day. A classified round-up with full-time results from all games will also take place from 4pm to 4:15pm.

How Can I Access Energia AIL Match Day Live?

Anyone who goes to IrishRugby.ie on Saturday October 1st will be able to access the link via the home page.

The broadcast will be hosted through Twitter’s Space platform, meaning Twitter users will also be able to access the broadcast by following @IrishRUgby on their twitter app.

The broadcast will also be recorded and can be listened back on-demand via IrishRugby.ie or Twitter.

This Week’s Fixtures:

Saturday October 1st, 2022

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A:

Cork Constitution v Young Munster; Garryowen v Dublin University; Lansdowne v Ballynahinch; Shannon v Terenure College; UCD v Clontarf.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B:

City Of Armagh v Buccaneers; Highfield v Banbridge; Malone v UCC; Old Belvedere v St. Mary’s College; Old Wesley v Naas.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A:

Blackrock College v Ballymena; MU Barnhall v Old Crescent; Navan v Cashel; Queen’s University v Dolphin; UL Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins v Sligo; Dungannon v Galwegians; Enniscorthy v Greystones; Galway Corinthians v Rainey Old Boys; Malahide v Wanderers.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C

Ballina v Skerries; Bangor v Sundays Well; Bruff v Omagh Academicals; Clonmel v Midleton; Instonians v Tullamore.

How Do I Access A Text Version Results From Energia All-Ireland Games?

The Energia All-Ireland League microsite on irishRugby.ie will always be the quickest place to access full time scores and updated league tables for the Energia All-Ireland League.

Link To Landing Page: https://www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail

The page is fully optimised for mobile phones and users also have the option to add the page to the home screen to give them them all the functionality and convenience of an app.

Add Energia AIL Microsite To Your Phone for app functionality (iPhone/iPad):

Open Web Browser (e.g. Safari) on your device: Go to https://www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail Tap the share icon (the square with an arrow pointing out of it) at the bottom of the screen. Tap Add To Home Screen from the list of options

Add Energia AIL Microsite To Your Phone for app functionality (Google):