New Ways To Access Energia All-Ireland League In 2022/23

A new microsite has been designed to offer an at-a-glance look at all the latest news, league tables and galleries for both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions. The landing page is also optimised for mobile, meaning smart phone users will find it easier than ever to keep up to date on Saturdays and throughout the week.

The IRFU have also confirmed that video highlights will again be produced for the coming season with every game to be featured both the Men’s Division 1A and Women’s Division and select games also available from the lower men’s divisions.

The production of weekly highlights generated over 5,000,000 video views of Energia All-Ireland League action in 2021/22 and brought club rugby to new audiences across the four provinces.

After a successful pilot in the second half of the season, the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Game Of The Week will return in an expanded format. All nine regular season rounds will be included so that extended highlights with commentary will be available on a Monday evening after each weekend.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Game Of The Week 2022/23

Round 1: Galwegians v Ballincollig

Round 2: UL Bohemian v Railway Union

Round 3: Old Belvedere v Suttonians

Round 4: Blackrock College v Galwegians

Round 5: Wicklow v Suttonians

Round 6: Cooke v Wicklow

Round 7: UL Bohemian v Suttonians

Round 8: Old Belvedere v Wicklow

Round 9: Cooke v Ballincollig

Looking ahead to the new season IRFU Digital Marketing Manager Barry Cunningham said:

“IrishRugby.ie is a ‘go-to’ destination for Energia All-Ireland League supporters and has been one of the most popular drivers of traffic to the website in recent years as we generate more content to meet its needs.

Every year we work with Energia to evolve and improve the service we provide for the league and this year is no different. The new landing page will really put league news at your finger tips while fans can look forward to seeing the Energia AIL on our social media channels in even more engaging ways. We’re looking forward to it.”