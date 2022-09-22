IRFU Youth Council Now Inviting Applications

Applications are now open for volunteering vacancies on the IRFU Youth Council. The aim of the programme is to advocate for and on behalf of all youth and ensure there is a range of opportunities where youth can have their voices heard.

Would you like to help shape the future of Irish Rugby?

Candidates should be an active member in their rugby club, should be aged 18-24 and must be committed and passionate about youth rugby.

Candidates are currently sought from Leinster, Connacht, and Munster.

For further information on the work of the Youth Council, please see the application below.

TO APPLY:

Please complete the attached application form and read the terms of reference carefully.

Email your application to youthcouncil@irfu.ie

Candidates will be contacted by the Co-Ordinator to chat more about the role. Should the applicant meet the criteria the candidate will be invited to attend regular meetings.

The closing date is Friday September 30th 2022 at 5pm.