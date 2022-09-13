Ireland ‘A’ To Play All Blacks XV In November

Ireland ‘A’ will take on an All Blacks XV at the RDS in Dublin on the evening of Friday, November 4.

This fixture against the All Blacks XV builds on the three games that the Emerging Ireland squad will play in South Africa, as the national coaching team look to build depth and provide challenging developmental opportunities for players of national interest.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell commented: “It is great that we could get this fixture over the line. It provides another opportunity for those that stand out on the Emerging Ireland tour to test themselves against a very strong All Blacks XV.

“The two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks in the summer gave that young group a great insight into what it takes to compete in international rugby, and this game in November will allow us to expose more players to that level of competition.”

Ticket information for the Ireland ‘A’ match the RDS will be available in the coming weeks.

EMERGING IRELAND & IRELAND ‘A’ FIXTURES:

Windhoek Draught Griquas v Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Friday, September 30, kick-off 1.45pm local time/12.45pm Irish time

Airlink Pumas v Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Wednesday, October 5, kick-off 5pm local time/4pm Irish time

Toyota Cheetahs v Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Sunday, October 9, kick-off 1pm local time/12pm Irish time

Ireland ‘A’ v All Blacks XV

RDS Arena

Friday, November 4, kick-off time tbc