IRFU Express Condolences
The IRFU express our condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
Our sympathies are with our friends in the Home Unions and their supporters.
Following the announcement that Ulster’s pre-season friendly versus Glasgow Warriors has been cancelled, Ulster Rugby have confirmed that all domestic rugby activity across Ulster is postponed this weekend.
The Development fixture v Munster, due to take place at the IRFU HPC, on Saturday has also been postponed.