Bowe To Become Trustee Of Lions Charitable Trust

Tommy Bowe has been announced as a trustee of the British & Irish Lions Charitable Trust.

He will join Gavin Hastings, Richard Hill and Sam Warburton as trustees. The Trust exists to connect with, nurture and support Lions players in need whilst furthering the spirit, values and ethos of the British & Irish Lions throughout rugby clubs across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Tommy is #Lion752, having represented the Lions on the 2009 and 2013 tours to South Africa and Australia respectively.

He enjoyed a stellar international career with Ireland and played for his native Ulster and also the Ospreys. He was nominated as trustee by the IRFU to replace Fergus Slattery, who stepped down from the role earlier this year.

Speaking about his new involvement with the Lions, Bowe said: “It’s such a privilege to be made a trustee of the British & Irish Lions Trust and I feel incredibly honoured.

“The Trust does so much good work, much of it receiving little publicity, and I really look forward to getting involved, helping Lions in need and also to help nurture the Lions value at clubs across the four nations.”

Hastings, Chairman of the British & Irish Lions Charitable Trust, commented: “One of the key aims of the British & Irish Lions is to have an impact off the pitch, and we are really proud and pleased to continue supporting our Lions post retirement through the British & Irish Lions Charitable Trust.

“Tommy is a great addition as a trustee – he will bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm and I know I speak for my fellow trustees when I say that we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

British & Irish Lions MD, Ben Calveley, added: “People know the Lions best for what we do on the field, but what we do off the field is of equal importance.

“The British & Irish Lions Charitable Trust does so much important work for those in need and also to spread our ethos, spirit and values through rugby clubs in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

“Tommy is a wonderful addition to the Trust and, as a trustee, I have no doubt that he will help to drive forward this good work.”