Chay Mullins Selected for Final World Series Event in LA

Former Bristol Bears Academy player Chay Mullins has been selected for the Ireland 7s squad, sponsored by TritonLake, for the final leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles this weekend.

Chay won an U20 Six Nations Grand Slam with the Ireland earlier this season and has since represented the Ireland 7s squad at World Series events in Singapore, Vancouver, London and Toulouse. The Ireland 7s squad currently sit fifth in the World Series standings heading into the finale of the 2022 season at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of LA Galaxy.

While this week’s focus is on finishing an excellent World Series campaign with a flourish, the squad also have one eye on building towards the upcoming Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, which takes place between 9-11 September.

Ireland have been paired in Pool C alongside France, Wales and Fiji, with all the action live on the World Rugby stream here.