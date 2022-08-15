Naoupu Announces Retirement From International Rugby

Sene Naoupu has today announced her retirement from international rugby. A dual 7s and 15s international Naoupu made her debut in 2015 and was part of the squad that won the Women’s Six Nations Championship that season.

Naoupu won 48 caps for Ireland, scoring six international tries and played in the the 2017 World Cup. Her final appearance was in Ireland’s dramatic late win against Scotland in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations in April this year. She was named the Guinness Rugby Writers Player of the Year in 2016.

In an interview with the Irish Times, Naoupu said, “I’ve been involved in the national programme for the last 10 years and I’ve given all I can. Like the other girls I’ve dedicated my heart and soul to serve the team in the green jersey and I consider it a privilege that I get to retire on my own terms. I’m at peace to evolve away from the international stage as a player, knowing I gave it everything I had.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

“I want to acknowledge the giants of Irish rugby whose shoulders we stood on, I got to play alongside some of those Irish rugby legends.

“I genuinely wanted to thank Ireland for accepting me, for accepting me as their own and embracing me as a custodian of the green jersey. It really was a privilege to play for Ireland and earn the right to represent you on the world stage. While I’m very proud of where I come from I’m also very proud to be Irish, that means everything to me and my family.”