Ireland Squad Arrive In Tokyo Ahead Of Test Series

The Ireland squad, sponsored by Aon, have touched down in Tokyo ahead of the historic two-match Test Series against Japan.

Greg McWilliams’ squad assembled in Dublin last weekend for a six-day preparatory camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre before departing for Japan on Thursday.

An extended group of 51 players were part of the National Team’s Summer Programme, with 29 players selected to travel for the back-to-back matches against the Sakura Fifteen.

Ahead of the first Test against Japan at Ecopa Stadium next Saturday, the Ireland squad travelled to their training base in Shizuoka from Tokyo via Bullet Train earlier on Saturday.

In squad news, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Clara Neilson have unfortunately been ruled out of the Tour through injury.

Uncapped duo Jess Keating and Méabh Deely have been called up and travelled with the group on Thursday.

Joining McWilliams and Niamh Briggs on the Coaching Team are former Fiji Head Coach John McKee and Denis Fogarty, who comes in as a Scrum Coach for the Tour.

The Test Series kicks off at Fukuroi Stadium on Saturday, before the sides meet again at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo a week later. Both matches kick off at 7pm local time/11am Irish time and are live on TG4.

There will also be extensive coverage of the Tour on IrishRugby.ie and Irish Rugby social media channels.

Ireland Squad:

Backs (13):

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)*

Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)*

Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)

Kayla Waldron (Hamilton Hawks/IQ Rugby)*

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Forwards (16):

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby)*

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Jess Keating (Life University/IQ Rugby)

Laura Feely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

Taryn Schutzler (Saracens/Ulster)*

* Denotes uncapped player

Summer Tour 2022 Fixtures:

All matches live on TG4