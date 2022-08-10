‘We’re Looking Forward To How A Tour Can Help Us Build’ – Fryday

“Everyone talks about how a tour brings a team together so it’s going to be lovely for this squad to get that opportunity. For the younger players it’s about welcoming them into camp but also challenging them to step up and ask questions because we want them to learn as much as they can and to excel.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>