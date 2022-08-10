Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

‘We’re Looking Forward To How A Tour Can Help Us Build’ – Fryday

News

10th August 2022 08:05

By Editor

Nichola Fryday at Ireland training

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday is relishing leading Ireland on a first ever tour as the squad prepare to depart for a two match series in Japan.

“Everyone talks about how a tour brings a team together so it’s going to be lovely for this squad to get that opportunity. For the younger players it’s about welcoming them into camp but also challenging them to step up and ask questions because we want them to learn as much as they can and to excel.”

 

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article