‘We’re Going To Japan With A Young Squad And We’re Testing Ourselves’ – McWilliams

The Ireland squad are in camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of their trip to Japan for an historic two match tour. Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named a young squad that includes eight uncapped players.

Speaking about the balance in the squad McWilliams said,

“When you pick a squad you’re always looking for a balance. We’ve got good experience with players who were heavily involved in the Six Nations and before that and then we have four girls who just sat their Leaving Cert. They’re talented, they’ve got good footwork, they read the game well. They’re hungry and ambitious and they have good attitudes. They suit the model we’re trying to have as a squad.

“That’s driven by Nichola (Fryday) and the senior leadership group who set those standards. I’m just excited to let them off and see what they can do.”