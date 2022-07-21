Titanic Tussles To Launch Heineken Champions Cup Season

The 2022/23 European campaign kicks off on the weekend of December 9/10/11, with Leinster, beaten Champions Cup finalists in May, travelling to face Racing 92 in a repeat of the 2018 decider, before hosting Gloucester the following week.

Munster’s first round assignment will see them hosting Toulouse at Thomond Park as the teams meet for the first time since May’s epic quarter-final. Graham Rowntree’s side are off to Northampton Saints in round 2.

Dan McFarland’s Ulster begin the tournament with their first ever Champions Cup trip to Sale Sharks, ahead of a mouth-watering match against reigning champions La Rochelle at Kingspan Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup, Connacht are set to entertain Newcastle Falcons in their Galway opener. The westerners will visit Brive in the second round, facing former team-mates Sam Arnold and Abraham Papali’i.