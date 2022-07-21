Devine Brothers Lead New Arrivals In Connacht Academy

Connacht Rugby have announced that, so far, a 13-player squad has been assembled in this season’s Connacht Academy.

There are six Year 1 additions, including Under-20 Six Nations winner Matthew Devine and his brother John, both of whom came through the ranks at Garbally College and Ballinasloe RFC.

Also included is Ballina RFC’s Harry West and three more Ireland U-20 Six Nations winners – Daniel Hawkshaw (brother of new senior squad arrival David Hawkshaw), Oisin Michel and Leitrim native Shane Mallon.

Moving up to Year 2 are Sligo’s Hubert Gilvarry, Buccaneers RFC duo Will Reilly and Josh O’Connor, and prop Bart Vermeulen.

Completing the current squad are Year 3 players Eoin de Buitléar from An Cheathrú Rua, Sligo native Donnacha Byrne, and prop Charlie Ward.

Further players may be added as the season progresses.

2022/23 CONNACHT RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD:

Year 3: Eoin de Buitléar (Hooker), Donnacha Byrne (Back Rower), Charlie Ward (Prop)

Year 2: Hubert Gilvarry (Scrum Half), Josh O’Connor (Back-Three), Will Reilly (Scrum Half), Bart Vermeulen (Prop)

Year 1: Matthew Devine (Scrum Half), John Devine (Centre), Daniel Hawkshaw (Centre), Shane Mallon (Centre), Oisin Michel (Prop), Harry West (Out-Half)