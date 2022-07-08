Pentland Takes The Coaching Reins At Malone

Previously involved at Gibson Park as a player and assistant coach, Josh Pentland has been appointed as the new head coach of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B club Malone.

Pentland, a noted centre and out-half, returned to Malone last season but injury severely curtailed his involvement. They won their last two league games to hold onto their second tier status.

An Ulster Schools Senior Cup winner with RBAI, he progressed his coaching career at Dromore High School and is currently head of rugby at Down High School.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Pentland coached Dromore for two seasons, memorably leading them to an Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup final appearance in 2020 as player coach.

Replacing Wilbur Leacock in the hot seat at Malone, he is now in the process of finalising his coaching team. The Malone RFC Rugby Committee is looking forward to working with and supporting the club’s new coaching ticket.

A statement from Malone Rugby Club continued: “The club would like to thank outgoing coach Wilbur Leacock. Wilbur has stepped down due to family reasons and we understand and respect his decision. We look forward to seeing Wilbur back at Malone in the future.”